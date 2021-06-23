JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.12). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

