Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $22.04

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 671 shares.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.