James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,169.10. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.62 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get James Cropper alerts:

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,330 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.