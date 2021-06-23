James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,169.10. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.62 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,330 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

