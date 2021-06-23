J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.40

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.40 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

