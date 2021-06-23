J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.40

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.40 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.
About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
