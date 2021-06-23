Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Itron worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Itron by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Itron by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Itron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

