iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $1,242,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

