iSun (ISUN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iSun to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares iSun and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iSun
|$21.05 million
|N/A
|-54.25
|iSun Competitors
|$3.36 billion
|$591.87 million
|18.35
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares iSun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iSun
|-11.76%
|-15.70%
|-8.39%
|iSun Competitors
|-23.25%
|1.83%
|0.89%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iSun
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|iSun Competitors
|2109
|8328
|15479
|646
|2.55
As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.18%. Given iSun’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
iSun has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s peers have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
iSun peers beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About iSun
iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.
