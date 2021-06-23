iSun (ISUN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iSun to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -54.25 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 18.35

iSun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% iSun Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2109 8328 15479 646 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.18%. Given iSun’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s peers have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun peers beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

