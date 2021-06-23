iStar (NYSE:STAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

iStar stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

