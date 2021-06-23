Istar Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Safehold stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.