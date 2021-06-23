Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Isoray shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,143,812 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 28.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Isoray by 107.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

