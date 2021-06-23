Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Isoray shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,143,812 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 28.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Isoray by 107.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.