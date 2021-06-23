iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 395.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

