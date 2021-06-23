iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.74. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

