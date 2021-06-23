iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 4th Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,166. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

