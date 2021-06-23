iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

