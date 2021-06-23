iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,817,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.58. 22,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $239.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

