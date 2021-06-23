iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,853 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $161.15. 8,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,929. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.