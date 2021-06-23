iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 311,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,834,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

