iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,834 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

