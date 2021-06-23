Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

