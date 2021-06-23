IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,907 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 18,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,491. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 228,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

