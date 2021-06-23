Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. 19,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

