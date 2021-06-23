Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,977,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,023,330 shares during the period. Invitae makes up 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.00% of Invitae worth $916,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,907. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.91. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,244 shares of company stock worth $3,717,400. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

