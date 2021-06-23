Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,378 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

