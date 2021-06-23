Investors Purchase High Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

