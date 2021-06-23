Investors Buy Large Volume of IHS Markit Put Options (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,243% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

