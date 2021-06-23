Investors Buy High Volume of Vocera Communications Call Options (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,333% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,751 shares of company stock worth $2,332,368. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 85.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.52 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

