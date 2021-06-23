Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 2.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 68,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

