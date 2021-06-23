Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 4,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,220. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.