International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 204 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

LON IAG opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.56) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 265.90 ($3.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

