Inter Pipeline’s (IPPLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.02.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

