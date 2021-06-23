Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.