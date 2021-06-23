Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

INSP stock opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

