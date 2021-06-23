Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 15,174 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

