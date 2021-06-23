Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,818,039.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 156,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

