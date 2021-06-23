Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

