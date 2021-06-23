Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,046.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TRHC opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.