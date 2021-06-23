Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,005 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $251,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.29. 5,884,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,194. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion and a PE ratio of -65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

