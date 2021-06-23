Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells 15,602 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,157,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Lorne Abel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $1,105,236.99.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

