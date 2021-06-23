Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,581,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,453,783.89.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

TSE REAL opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

