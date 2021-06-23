Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,075. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

