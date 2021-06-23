Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 7,924 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,160,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00.

COUP stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.25. 1,201,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

