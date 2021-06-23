Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 10,469 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $458,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

