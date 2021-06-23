Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.