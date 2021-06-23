Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.33.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
