Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

