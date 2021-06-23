Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

