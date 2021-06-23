Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys 7,700 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

Shares of LON:EAT opened at GBX 133.49 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. European Assets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £480.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.