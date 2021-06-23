Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.99. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.