InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.81

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $94.88, with a volume of 2073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

