Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.85. Inhibrx shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2,374 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a market cap of $947.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

