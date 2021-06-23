Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.699 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.58.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

